American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Sidoti

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) had its price target lifted by Sidoti from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley lowered American Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $24.44 on Monday. American Software has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.56 million, a P/E ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 0.65.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.72%.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Software during the third quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in American Software during the third quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American Software by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

