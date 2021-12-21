American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE AMH opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $40.34. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,863,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,383,000 after purchasing an additional 311,395 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,707,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

