American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

ACC stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $55.49. 13,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,422. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,934,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,349,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,117,000 after purchasing an additional 231,896 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,393,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,891,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,349,000 after acquiring an additional 45,848 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

