Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.88 and last traded at $33.95. 5,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 147,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMTB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.42 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $78,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 600 shares of company stock valued at $16,084 over the last 90 days. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $542,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 53,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $322,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

