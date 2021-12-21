Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,341.58 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,454.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,434.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

