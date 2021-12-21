Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.5% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,341.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,454.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,434.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

