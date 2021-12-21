Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,908 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,225 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,036,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH opened at $118.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.08.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

