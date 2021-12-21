Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,745 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Gartner by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 136,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,007,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,254,000 after buying an additional 25,101 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,363,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Gartner by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total transaction of $287,106.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $332,351.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $308.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.85. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

