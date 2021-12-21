Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $26,262,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,888,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 25.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,092,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 5,293.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 44,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 43.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,093,000 after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $423.13 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $389.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.06.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.71.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

