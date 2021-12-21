Amalgamated Bank Has $7.64 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $339.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $395.69 and a 200-day moving average of $394.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $276.70 and a 52 week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.42.

In related news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total transaction of $180,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,275,941 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

