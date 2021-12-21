Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

PINE has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.90.

Shares of PINE opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.46 million, a P/E ratio of 109.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 635.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.