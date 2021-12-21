Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $39,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 56.0% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 39 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,832.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,893.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,743.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

