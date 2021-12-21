Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 26,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,650,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,832.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,893.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,743.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

