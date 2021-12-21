Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Nordea Investment Management AB’s 3rd Largest Position

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 637,153 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,400,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,649,310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,832.14 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,893.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2,743.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

