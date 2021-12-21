Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $30,578,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,839.18, for a total value of $39,433,371.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 217,080 shares of company stock worth $486,656,160 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG opened at $2,848.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,905.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,776.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

