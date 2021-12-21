AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading Down 2.6%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.36 and last traded at $14.36. Approximately 2,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 262,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 12,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $306,344.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $192,826.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,277 shares of company stock worth $1,896,049 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 64.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 24.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 168.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

