Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $187.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Akin to the third quarter of 2021, we expect high fuel costs to hurt Allegiant Travel's bottom line in the fourth quarter. In the September quarter, average fuel cost per gallon (scheduled) soared 66.7% to $2.20. The metric surged 34% to $2.01 during the first nine months of 2021. Rising expenses on salary and benefits are also denting the bottom line. However, with air-travel demand in the United States improving despite the threat posed by the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19, Allegiant's revenues are expected to increase going forward. In response to the demand uptick, the carrier is expanding its network. Allegiant expects fourth-quarter 2021 operating revenues to increase 0.5-4% from the fourth-quarter 2019 actuals. The company's strong liquidity position is also a tailwind.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGT. Raymond James reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.75.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $176.77 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.50 and its 200 day moving average is $190.70.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

