Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

ALKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 9.72.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 32,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $934,794.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,554 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,561.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $23,281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $4,097,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

