Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $18.93 on Tuesday, hitting $612.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,701. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.45 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $640.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $654.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

