Alien Worlds Reaches Market Cap of $189.82 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded down 2% against the dollar. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $189.82 million and approximately $108.14 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00051214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.97 or 0.08161486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,581.17 or 1.00024589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00072044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00047723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002637 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

