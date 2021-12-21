Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.44.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29. The company has a market cap of $311.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.66.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

