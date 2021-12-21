Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARE opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.37 and a 1-year high of $219.57.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

