Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stock Holdings Increased by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,121 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 2.7% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,498,000 after buying an additional 599,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,066,000 after buying an additional 252,925 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,685,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,201,000 after buying an additional 198,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,026 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,340,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.26. 76,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,437. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

