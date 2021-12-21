Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Stock Holdings Raised by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Alcoa makes up 3.9% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE AA opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.40. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

