Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Update

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 121.0 days.

Separately, Danske downgraded shares of Aker ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of AKAAF stock opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.14. Aker ASA has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $105.40.

Aker ASA is an industrial investment company that owns and carries out industrial and capital management. The company operates its business through the Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments segments. The Industrial Holdings segment comprises the company’s ownership interests in Aker Solutions, Kvaerner, Det Norske Oljeselskap, Ocean Yield, and Aker BioMarine.

