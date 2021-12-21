Aidos Kuneen Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $231,922.00 (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001161 BTC on exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $14.06 million and approximately $231,922.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,456.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.96 or 0.08238160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00318027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $434.80 or 0.00897299 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010472 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00072288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.65 or 0.00389307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.26 or 0.00256428 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

