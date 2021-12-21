Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Shares of ADC stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.21. 3,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,763. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.41. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.16.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 154.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,126 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter worth $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 295.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

