AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Trading Down 10.9%

Shares of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) were down 10.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 146,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 167,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Get AgeX Therapeutics alerts:

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGE. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in AgeX Therapeutics by 120.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in AgeX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AgeX Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases. Its technology platforms include PureStem, UniverCyte, iTR, and HyStem. The company was founded by Michael D. West in 2017 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for AgeX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgeX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.