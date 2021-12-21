AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Lowered to $123.00 at Barclays

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.23.

NYSE AGCO opened at $109.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO has a 12-month low of $100.24 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.75 and its 200-day moving average is $127.20.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 56.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

