AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,643 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $92,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period.

EFV stock opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

