AE Wealth Management LLC Has $61.91 Million Stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT)

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,313,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,397 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 85.20% of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF worth $61,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SENT. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,301,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,602,000 after purchasing an additional 88,923 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 61,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,469,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000.

NYSEARCA SENT opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $29.19.

