AE Wealth Management LLC Has $36.67 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,009 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $36,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after buying an additional 11,254,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,566,000 after buying an additional 54,390,034 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,298,000 after buying an additional 393,975 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,082,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,187,000 after purchasing an additional 488,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,840,000 after purchasing an additional 834,160 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT stock opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62.

