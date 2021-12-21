AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 2,438.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 952,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915,248 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $52,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $327,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.45. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $51.49 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

