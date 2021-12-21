AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,872 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $30,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after buying an additional 129,655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,593,000 after acquiring an additional 108,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $266.95 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.21 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.96.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

