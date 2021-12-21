Advisory Services & Investments LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,332 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,061,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 44,470 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

NYSE BA opened at $188.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.79. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

