Advisory Services & Investments LLC Sells 813 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC lessened its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 1.3% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $650,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 780,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after acquiring an additional 387,268 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 284,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 18,399 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.