Advisory Services & Investments LLC Acquires 3,017 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 4.4% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of VPL opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.04.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

