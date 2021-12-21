AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. AdvanSix reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AdvanSix.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.15 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 200.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 18.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.50. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.62%.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.