Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $15.07 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $481.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.30.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Sinclair bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

