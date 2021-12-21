Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Update

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the November 15th total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 40,877 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $800.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $325.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGRO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.