Adam L. Gray Buys 35,000 Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray bought 35,000 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$669,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,413,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$122,685,549.02.

Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Adam L. Gray bought 366,705 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,183,750.95.

On Monday, December 13th, Adam L. Gray bought 167,400 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,418,308.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Adam L. Gray bought 346,800 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,206,504.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Adam L. Gray purchased 234,100 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,035,491.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Adam L. Gray purchased 531,900 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,999,692.00.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$18.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 377.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. NFI Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$18.41 and a twelve month high of C$32.74.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$619.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$634.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,345.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. ATB Capital cut their price target on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Laurentian upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NFI Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.10.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

