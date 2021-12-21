Adam Hill Purchases 5,988 Shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC) Stock

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC) insider Adam Hill bought 5,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.96 ($13,211.73).

LON ONC opened at GBX 168 ($2.22) on Tuesday. Oncimmune Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 150 ($1.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 261.63 ($3.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £116.12 million and a PE ratio of -21.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 170.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 181.20.

About Oncimmune

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test for early detection of lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers that can help stratify patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID disease-specific stratification panels.

