Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:ACXP) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 22nd. Acurx Pharmaceuticals had issued 2,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

ACXP opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

