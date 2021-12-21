Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

Acme United has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Acme United has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Acme United has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $47.92 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acme United stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 178.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Acme United worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acme United

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

