ACG Wealth Takes $1.48 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,632 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $346.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $426.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.41 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.52.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.