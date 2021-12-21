ACG Wealth Sells 365 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

ACG Wealth cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,356,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,093,000 after purchasing an additional 312,138 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 623,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27.

