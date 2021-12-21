ACG Wealth Sells 140 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ACG Wealth trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 9.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,375,000 after buying an additional 139,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $169.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $234.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $173.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

