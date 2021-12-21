ACG Wealth Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

ACG Wealth lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 654,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,424,000 after purchasing an additional 45,307 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 76,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 177,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 69,958 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 131,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.46. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $57.60 and a 1 year high of $69.87.

