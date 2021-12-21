ACG Wealth Has $8.09 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ACG Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.75 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.05 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

