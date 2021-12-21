ACG Wealth Has $628,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

ACG Wealth raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Sysco were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 214.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

